More than $1.5 million seized, six people arrested in North Island organised crime bust

A series of major simultaneous raids across the North Island yesterday has seen six people arrested and more than $1.5 million in cash seized.

Six high-end vehicles and a high-end motorbike were also seized, police confirmed today, as well as two guns, cannabis and methamphetamine.

The raids took place in Whakatāne, Tauranga, Waikato and Auckland yesterday, with more than 70 police staff involved.

It was part of a major operation targeting organised crime, sparked by the arrest of a man in February who was charged with significant methamphetamine offences.

Six people, both men and women, have been arrested and faced a variety of charges including money laundering, fraud, accessory to the sale or supply of methamphetamine, supply of methamphetamine and the cultivation and supply of cannabis, in Tauranga District Court yesterday.

“These people have attempted to increase their own personal wealth and social status through the supply of narcotics, offending that contributes greatly to the misery and social harm of others,” Inspector Phil Gillbanks, Acting Area Commander Eastern Bay of Plenty, said today.