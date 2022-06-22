World

More New Zealanders perceive China as a threat

RNZ

June 22, 2022 8:00 am

[Photo: RNZ]

Survey participants may have been more apprehensive about China than last year, but also ranked the country the second most important for NZ to develop its relationship with.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation survey of more than 1100 people found just 13 percent of those questioned saw China as a friend, a record low for the poll.

Of respondents, 58 percent said they saw the country as a threat, a big jump from last year’s 37 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

For the first time, the foundation asked about the level of trust in major powers; only 10 percent of respondents thought China would act responsibly in the world.

Executive director Simon Draper said a key question was whether this was a long-lasting view of China.

The poll was commissioned to supplement the foundation’s just released 2021 data and was in response to events in Europe and recent media coverage of Beijing’s recent presence in the Pacific.

“When you ask New Zealanders, what is Asia? China comes up really predominantly. So if New Zealanders are feeling really apprehensive about China, we worry that sort of bleeds into wider Asia as well,” Draper said.

“Australians say they worry about China and say they have to diversify and find a plan B. What New Zealanders are saying is that they sort of worry about China but therefore we have to understand it more”.

However, China was not the only major nation viewed negatively.

Russia was seen as a threatening country by 79 percent, an increase from 45 percent from last year, with only 3 percent viewing the country as frielnded it Russia as a friendly count

North Korea was seen as a threatening nation by 75 percent of respondents, compared to 64 percent last year.

Despite the findings, there was still a sense that investing in the China-New Zealand relationship was important.

When asked which countries New Zealand should develop its relationship with, China ranked second because of trade and economic opportunities.

The survey also shows New Zealanders are increasingly concerned about cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns by other countries.

The Asia-New Zealand Foundation survey found 53 percent of participants were highly concerned about foreign cyberattacks and fake news.

This ranked slightly higher than climate change at 51 percent. The potential impacts of terrorism and violent extremism were the next concerns.

The Asia New Zealand Foundation has carried out the survey for 25 years.

Fiji supports Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons treaty

Illegal activities rob Fijians of hard-earned money

Boy, 10, electrocuted

Judge dismisses preliminary objections

EIA critical to protect natural resources

Cogea Villagers to be relocated to higher grounds

Praveen’s Kava opens new outlet in Suva

Reception commemorates Music Day

Financial literacy to assist coastal communities

Makeover of War Memorial in Guadalcanal

MoneyMinded program assists seasonal workers

Local ‘heroes’ rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

Players to compete for Commonwealth spot this weekend

Vakasama finishes 7th in Budpest

More New Zealanders perceive China as a threat

Crucial three rounds for Rewa and Northland

Three Team Fiji athletes book semi-final spot

Morgan, Collins, Whitehead, Nofoaluma fined

Photos show armed police waiting in school hallway

Kellogg to split into 3 companies

Russia warns Lithuania of consequences over rail transit blockade

Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’

Tabuya’s comments labeled as ignorant and worrying

Special achievement for Sowakula’s small family

Monkeypox isn’t much of a threat: WHO

World Rugby extends concussion stand down period

Three injured in Raiwai brawl

Government continues to promote safe farming practice

Program to ease financial burden of NCD’s

Labasa leads DWSL

Fijians take part in International Yoga Day

Lebanon rugby league coach Cheika to miss game

Laumape, Nayacalevu inspire Wakeham

Students counselled on various issues

Blood shortage at CWM concerning

Fitness focus for Under-19 football

Ministry clarifies allegation against school students

India floods destroy millions of homes and dreams

Toganivalu, first Pacific Island female on IFRC Governing Board

US ban on imports from China's Xinjiang

COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids: Dr Fong

Iconic floating Jumbo restaurant sinks

Payless Car Rental launched

Tabakaucoro, Lal in action today

Zimbabwe healthcare workers strike over wages

Five Britons released after arrest by Taliban

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

Vunivalu re-signs with Reds and Australia

VOU will perform alongside well-known artists

Farming kit to assist Navunivesi Youth Club

Luke Combs, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Canada announces ban on single-use plastics

C4 subtitle problems breached licence conditions

Crypto investors’ hot streak ends as harsh ‘winter’ descends

Zelenskyy calls Africa ‘hostage’ of war

Nauru records first community Covid-19 cases

Five ways US rate rise will affect you

K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future

China oil imports from Russia surge amid war

Israel heading to polls as coalition moves to dissolve parliament

Not taking booster is a tragedy: Fong

Nayacalevu rates Drua players highly

Joshua and Usyk rematch confirmed for August

Ministry records 95 COVID cases

Tailevu learn from past mistakes

Lautoka shifts focus to DPL

Fittler makes changes for must-win match

Parental responsibility is crucial: Kumar

Equality before the law

Kava rakes in $42m last year

Iran blames US for stalled talks with world powers to revive 2015 nuclear deal

Namau farmers will benefit from gravity-fed irrigation

Ed Sheeran was the UK's most-played artist

Rural and Maritime needs more attention: Kumar

Cokanasiga named in England squad

Oceania Youth record for Talemaigau

Vateitei wins silver for Fiji

Dozens killed and millions stranded from India and Bangladesh floods

India strike over controversial army hiring plan

Flying Fijians start PNC prep

Lawyer denied bail

EFL records huge profit, pay rise for staff

Three booster doses needed

We believe in local talent: Rodu

Fiji amongst NZ’s top 20 trading partners: Koya

MP gave false information: FICAC

FBC receives timely boost

Koroisau to start for Blues

No guarantee for Monkeypox in Fiji: Fong

High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada

Korotari fatal accident case stood down

Increased economic activity buffer domestic inflation

Not over for Lautoka

Fijians spending wisely: Narayan

Crucial three games for Skipper champs

New winner for Savusavu 7s

Government reviews overseas work selection criteria

Vateitei through to final

Parliament declaration form is poorly drafted: MP’s counsel

Stigma still a concern for female waste pickers

Heavy rain causes flooding in Nadi

Taulagi to debut for Maroons

Fiji is living under a constant threat: Dr Waqainabete

Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

High gas prices hit RV drivers more than most

France's Emmanuel Macron set to lose majority

FRA starts work on critical bridges

Apple store workers vote to form its first retail union in US

Ukraine to ban music by some Russians in media

A Global Celebration for Freedom' viewing guide

Plans to ditch parts of NI Protocol are economic vandalism

Bitcoin plunges to lowest level in 18 months

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women's events

Ukraine war could last for years, warns Nato chief

‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

Inflation taking bite out of new infrastructure projects

Concerns raised over students’ behaviour

Man charged over death of Korotari farmer

Outsource Fiji to attend 25th Australasian SSOW

Ministry focuses on rehabilitation of farms

Economic opportunities assist in recovery

Good maintenance regime important: FRA

Top five finish for Tailevu

Mining Act under review

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

India will start enrolment under new military recruitment plan this month

Cane harvester operators undergo training

England humiliated by 14-man Barbarians

West Indies go 1-0 up in first Test

Silktails pay homage after loss of team manager

Young's last minute try saves the day

North Korea's 'epidemic' of unidentified intestinal disease

PM urges Fijians to get booster shots

Rewa qualifies for OFC Champions League

A spate of layoffs is fueling recession anxiety

Drake drops new album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Fiji leads ACP charge for a successful Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

Back to the drawing board for Nadroga

Less expensive yet respectful alternative for cremation

GoldFM ROC Market attracts large crowd

LeToya Luckett shares her story in 'Leave It To LeToya'

Cosmetics maker Revlon files for bankruptcy in US

Zelensky visits front-line cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa

National Under-19 squad named

Team Fiji Women's Tennis scoops silver at PMG

US may act against airlines on consumers’ behalf

41 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Ukraine deserves to host 2023 contest: Boris Johnson

Important last three matches for Suva

$400m spent on social welfare assistance

Players need to pick up the pace: Rodu

New gas crematorium will reduce carbon footprints

Investment Fiji to strengthen relations with exporters

Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids

WTO agrees deals on Covid vaccines and overfishing

Joel Whitburn dies at 82

Afghanistan gurdwara attack: Sikhs say 'We don't feel safe'

Aprasidze sends Montpellier to Top 14 final

Kit Harington set to reprise his role on 'Game of Thrones'

How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

Trains set on fire in India military hiring protests

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

Massive heat dome engulfs the US

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

Sawani villagers advised to relocate

2.9 magnitude earthquake felt near Vanua Levu

Fisheries subsidies agreement prohibits IUU fishing

Government committed to ensuring food security

Crime Prevention Carnival back after two years

Crucial win for Stallions

Prasad urges players not to let their guard down

Stormers dominate second half to beat Bulls in URC final

Team Fiji Baseball losses first match

Eels bounce back to down Roosters

Crusaders dominate Blues to win Super Rugby title

K-POP Fiji festival crowns its winners

Nadroga too strong for Naitasiri

Government utilizes millions in eight provinces

Suva bounce back to beat Tailevu

Sea cucumber harvest ban lift comes with conditions

Wairiki begins woodchip export for 2022

Nadi reigns in Korovou

Natabua and Jasper retain zone title

Residents organize fun day to strengthen network

Hughes ruled out of tomorrow’s clash

FijiFirst holds public consultation in Nadi

K-POP Fiji Festival returns

Julian Assange's extradition to US approved by UK

Top two Under 19 teams confirmed for FSSRL

86 Naitasiri inmates serving term

Tuisese maintain last week’s line-up

ILO pledges support for MSME’s

FCCC in discussion with local manufacturers

Offer the best experience to tourists: Sayed-Khaiyum

Women’s Fund Fiji appoints Executive Director

Jasper and Natabua lead Lautoka Zone

Ra Roosters take down RKS Eels

It’s about character: Rodu