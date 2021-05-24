Montenegro clashes ahead of Orthodox Church leader's inauguration

Thousands of demonstrators have blocked roads in southern Montenegro in a protest over the enthronement of a new Serbian Orthodox Church archbishop.

Angry crowds threw stones at police and pulled down security fences around the monastery in the city of Cetinje where the ceremony will take place on Sunday.

Demonstrators shouted “This is not Serbia!” and “Long live Montenegro!”

Article continues after advertisement

The protests reflect tensions in the country, which ended its union with Serbia in 2006.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is Montenegro’s largest religious institution, but has been in conflict with President Milo Djukanovic. He claims the Church is trying to undermine the country’s independence and bring Montenegro back under Serbia’s control.

The president has urged protesters to disrupt the ceremony of the enthronement of Joanikije II to the top clerical position, known as the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Archbishop of Cetinje.