Monsoon floods reach historic levels

[Source: ABC News]

Satellite images and pictures have revealed the devastation caused by widespread flash flooding across Pakistan which has killed more than 1,000 people and left nearly a million houses damaged.

The unprecedented floods — caused by historic monsoon rains — have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges in recent weeks, affecting more than 33 million, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.

The country’s Climate Change Minister Ahsan Iqbal has called the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.