Monsey stabbing: Trump urges unity against anti-Semitism 'scourge'

US President Donald Trump has urged unity to fight against anti-Semitism, a day after a stabbing attack on a rabbi’s house in New York State.

At least five people were injured in the attack in Monsey, north of New York City yesterday.

The attacker was later arrested in New York’s Harlem area. He has since been charged with attempted murder.

Witnesses said the attacker burst into the house, which was hosting a Hanukkah celebration, pulled out a large knife and began attacking people.

Guests reportedly threw tables and chairs at the man, who then attempted to enter a synagogue next door before fleeing in a car.

However his vehicle registration was passed to police and licence-plate scanners picked up the car as it entered New York City, where he was detained.

Police have named him as 37-year-old Grafton Thomas of Greenwood Lake, New York.

He has been charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, the Associated Press reports.