Monkeypox outbreak hits 92, cases to grow: WHO

[Source: TVNZ]

The World Health Organization expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

As more cases of monkeypox are detected in Europe and North America in 2022, some scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks in Africa say they are baffled by the unusual disease’s spread in developed countries.

As of yesterday, the UN agency says 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus.

The WHO will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of the west and central Africa.

It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through such measures as self-isolation and hygiene.