Mogo Zoo animals saved by staff efforts

Amid the devastating fires ravaging Australia, a small zoo has managed to save all its animals through the extraordinary bravery of its staff.

Mogo Zoo houses Australia’s largest collection of primates, along with zebras, rhinos and giraffes.

Yet when it was right in the line of a bushfire, the keepers managed to protect all 200 animals from harm.

While most were sheltered at the site, monkeys, pandas and even a tiger were temporary lodgers at one keeper’s home.

On Tuesday, an evacuation order was made for the New South Wales area where the zoo is located, but staff decided to stay to protect their animals.

Zoo director Chad Staples said the situation had been “apocalyptic” and that it “felt like Armageddon”.