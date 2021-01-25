Moderna's Covid vaccine appears to work against variant

Moderna’s Covid vaccine appears to work against new, more infectious variants of the pandemic virus found in the UK and South Africa.

This has been reported by scientists from the US pharmaceutical company.

Early laboratory tests suggest antibodies triggered by the vaccine can recognize and fight the new variants.

More studies are needed to confirm this is true for people that have been vaccinated.

Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel says they are looking into these new variants.

They have undergone changes or mutations that mean they can infect human cells more easily than the original version of coronavirus that started the pandemic.

Experts think the UK strain, which emerged in September, maybe up to 70% more transmissible.