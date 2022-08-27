World

Moderna sues rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer

Aljazeera

August 27, 2022 8:00 am

Pfizer and BioNTech said they have not fully reviewed the complaint, but expressed surprise over the litigation. [Photo: Aljazeera]

Moderna previously pledged not to enforce COVID-19-related patents but changed its stance as the pandemic shifted gears.

Moderna has said it is suing rival vaccine maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, citing infringement on its patents in developing the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.

The lawsuits set up a high-stakes showdown between the leading manufacturers of COVID-19 shots that are a key tool in the fight against the disease.

Article continues after advertisement

Pfizer and BioNTech said they have not fully reviewed the complaint, but expressed surprise over the litigation.

When the news broke, Pfizer shares fell nearly 1 percent, while BioNTech US-listed shares were down about 1.5 percent and Moderna shares slipped 1.7 percent.

The lawsuit, which seeks undetermined monetary damages, was filed in the US District Court in the state of Massachusetts. Moderna said the lawsuit would also be filed in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf in Germany.

Just a decade old, Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, had been an innovator in the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology that enabled unprecedented speed in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech shots differs from that in traditional vaccines, which rely on injecting weakened or dead forms of a virus to allow the immune system to recognise it and build antibodies.

Instead, mRNA vaccines deliver instructions to cells to build a harmless piece of the spike protein found on the surface of the virus that causes COVID-19. After creating this spike protein, cells can recognise and fight the real virus, hailed as a major advancement in the development of vaccines.

Germany-based BioNTech had also been working in this field when it partnered with the US pharma giant Pfizer.

Moderna said it had begun building up the technology in 2010 and patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, which allowed for the rollout of its shots in “record time” after the pandemic struck.

The virus has killed at least 6.48 million people worldwide since 2020 and made nearly 600 million ill, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

In addition to death and suffering, the disease has led to a reshaping of life ranging from a change in norms on working from home to a scrambling of supply chains and workforces.

Moderna said it pledged in October 2020 not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued, but less than two years later changed that stance as the fight shifted gears.

Pfizer and BioNTech are already facing multiple lawsuits from other companies which say the partnership’s vaccine infringes on their patents.

Germany’s CureVac, for instance, also filed a lawsuit against BioNTech in Germany in July. BioNTech responded in a statement that its work was original.

Moderna has also been sued for patent infringement in the US and has an ongoing dispute with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) over rights to mRNA technology.

These types of lawsuits are not unheard of in the pharmaceutical industry, where patents can be worth billions of dollars, and can take years to resolve.

Rescue effort underway for two trapped in vehicle

Foreign products threat to PAFCO

Efforts to curb waste management on outer islands

Exports of bauxite on hold: Usamate

New counsel for alleged rapist

Prasad makes apology claim

Meeting to explore new areas of cooperation: Chaudhry

Fiji Port Terminal staff share bonus payment

Landowners receive $6M lease payment

Increase in agricultural exports expected for 2022

Partnership to dispose maritime waste

Interesting year for Warriors winger

Moderna sues rival COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer

Fiji Pine partners with Fijian Drua

Japan and Spain qualify for final

Ben Stokes & Ben Foakes hit centuries at Old Trafford

Roosters make top eight

Blues and Delta Tigers draw in thriller

Perfect start for Ba in BOG

Sylvester Stallone's ex Jennifer Flavin breaks silence following divorce filing

Mobil continues to grow in Fiji

'Mike's' knockout performance doesn't pack enough new punch

Search for trapped Mexico miners could take almost a year

Different roles for Drua players in Warriors side

Draw between Nadi and Nadroga

Deans champs QVS falls to SGS in friendly

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

Russia burning huge amounts of gas, puzzling experts

Labasa kicks off BOG on a high

2318 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, nine further deaths

NFP, PA in agreement over Warid

Judge orders release of redacted search court papers

PAFCO reviewing its products

HOTEC to reconnect suppliers with hoteliers

Fiji Pine Group is debt- free

Warriors brace for physical Samoa

Satala, Bobo boosts’ coaching staff

165 Fijians to join PALM

Nalaubu training with new club

Togoru residents raise flooding issues

Win for Warriors crucial

More manpower expected for new Lautoka Police Station

Radrodro judgment next month

Vaccination of children in Lautoka commences

5 hospitalised after explosion near Auckland waterfront

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

Putin orders 10% boost in Russian troop numbers

SODELPA is inclusive: Gavoka

Western Division records most COVID cases

Ex-PM Imran Khan given interim bail on terrorism charges

Fiji born artist revives lost practice of ‘ulu-cavu’

NASA set for first moon launch since Apollo 17

We are ready: Gollings

Maintaining players crucial says Leawere

Overseas FANCA fans still here for BOG

Ex-All Black Kerr-Barlow eyes switch to Wallabies

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

Raju refutes FLP claims

PAFCO notes an increase in local fish suppliers

Dadlani, Kakkar, Reshammiya come together for Indian Idol 13

'My Guide to voting' booklet launched

Education remains a priority

Amitabh Bachchan to make debut as music composer

MTCP alumni honoured

Fiji is a logical choice for investment: Koya

New York's highest court allows Weinstein to appeal rape conviction

FDB partners with TLTB

Japan's police chief to resign over Abe shooting

61-year-old proud to join the legal fraternity

Citi bank to close Russian branches

Atlanta rapper gets 7+ years for gun possession

Shahid Kapoor opens up about marrying Mira when she was 20

USAID conducts ‘Project Governance’

Millions prepare for huge rise in energy bills

Eels on track for top four finish

UK imports no fuel from Russia for first time on record

Qantas says pandemic 'existential crisis' is over

Million-dollar land scam court case begins

Bulitavu reveals sensitization of issues to gain votes

Four Drua stars in Warriors starting 15

Let bygones be bygones: Gavoka

Unfortunate choice of words: Rabuka

Baravilala hopes for positive BOG outcome

New proposed party seeks registration

Luai back for Panthers

Parametric micro-insurance cover launched

Tech Giant Samsung to work with Fijian Government

Changes for Wallabies

Discern and respect each other: Kuruleca

Government grants available for youths: Kumar

Bryant's widow awarded $16m leaked crash photos payout

Pakistan rejects India’s closure of missile-firing incident

Fiji 7s on a mission in LA

Bold changes in education sector

Private sector credit growing: Masitabua

Different ball game in tournaments: Labasa Coach

Production cost baits problems

Satellite solution program to continue this year

NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

Lami residents concerned over spate of crime

Perofeta to debut for All Blacks

Sadrugu earns promotion

Space telescope reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views

Online frenzy after sex offender Brock Turner

Gen Z candidate will win Democratic nomination

Meghan Recalls Terrifying Moment Archie's Nursery Caught on Fire

Devin Ratray, 'Home Alone' actor, under investigation for alleged rape

‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise in fight against misinformation

Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Date Again After Pete Davidson Split

New born found in hospital restroom

Russia railway station strike kills 22, injures dozens

British pilot, 17, youngest to fly around the world solo

Bulitavu hits out at SODELPA infighting

FJ domain up and running again

Police urge crowd to avoid 'life-changing consequences'

Facebook feeds flooded with celebrity spam

Elton John gives diners preview of Britney Spears' first music since 2016

Biden announces nearly $3bn in US military aid to Ukraine

More sporting ambitions for MGM

Manuma Samoa shoots for exposure

PAFCO suffered $2m loss in 2018

BOG history against Lautoka at home

Transforming E-Commerce statistics: Puna

Peru to sue Repsol for $4.5bn over oil spill

FICL is ready to support local businesses

Maritime businesses reap rewards

UK energy crisis is 'bigger than the pandemic'

Laumape finds new home in Japan

South Africans in nationwide strike in protest against cost of living

Rural banking initiative to continue

AI rapper FN Meka dropped by Capitol over racial stereotyping

Junior Bula Boys shine in NZ

Landlord and tenancy issues are still a concern

Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debts

Rice production thriving: Reddy

RFMF receives EOD Equipment and Training from the US

Meghan Markle reveals son's bedroom caught fire on South Africa tour

Radrodro permanently resides in Tacirua: FICAC

Samoa’s Rayasi to line up against some familiar faces

Council receives 241 complaints against public transport

Fiji-Korea economic ties deepened

Biden orders airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups

Double ‘D’ approach for Navua

PICP strengthens collaboration

Sivo and Oates battle in round 24

Students encouraged to be climate ambassadors

"House of the Dragon" premiere draws in nearly 10 million viewers

Hunt for Olivia Pratt-Korbel gunman

Twitter whistleblower raises security concerns

Manpower will be an issue for PAFCO

Pacific E-Commerce to boost digital trade

Animal that inspired mermaid tales extinct in China

FRCS digital transformation cushioned pandemic impacts

Twitter whistleblower raises security concerns

Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

India fires three officers for accidentally launching missile into Pakistan

Fish tested amid Xiamen outbreak

House fire claims a life

'I've still got goals to achieve'

Ed Sheeran makes a surprising confession about growing up with ginger hair

Ikanivere impressed with U-20 and Skipper players

Kendall Addresses Narrative About Her Family

Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video

Trump Had More Than 300 Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Radrodro’s closing submissions underway

Korean investment in Fiji over $34m

Injury concerns for Labasa football

Diagnosing TB in children a challenge: Dr Bayanivalu

AIDS remains an unfinished agenda in Fiji : Ram

Trolling of students is unfortunate: Dr Jokhan

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her wedding look

Guyot wins silver in Vaa World Sprint Championships

Numerous complaints received against online traders

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Aumua stays with Moana Pasifika

Anne Heche's final resting place revealed one week after her death

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Nicki Minaj equals Lauryn Hill chart record

Pfizer Covid 19 shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5

PICP to focus on five strategic goals

Malaysia's ex-PM starts jail term after final appeal fails

Increased interest for space at Damodar City Labasa

House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever

On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce

China changes ending of Minions movie

PlayStation sued for £5bn in the UK over ‘rip-off’ games

Rapper Fetty Wap faces at least five years in prison

Transparency led to more donations: PM

30 tuberculosis deaths recorded in 2020

Human Rights director slams racial opinion piece

Symposium enhances women’s economic participation

Mei hopes for big break

Krishna scores as Bengaluru FC thrashes Indian Air

Football returns to Ukraine amid war

Jetsetters out to end 26-year BOG drought

Fifita’s last season as a Shark

YWAM KOHA arrives in Vanua Levu for medical outreach

$5.5m worth of complaints raised

10-year-old wins Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Two more overseas missions in the pipeline