Missouri sues Chinese government over virus handling

| @BBCWorld
April 22, 2020 5:30 pm
Protesters taking part in anti-lockdown demonstrations in Kansas City, Missouri [Source: BBC]

The US state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus which it says has led to severe economic losses.

In the lawsuit, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt alleges China did little to stop the spread of the virus.

Mr Schmitt claims Missouri residents have suffered possibly tens of billions of dollars in economic damages.

But legal experts doubt how far the state will get with the legal action, and the motivation behind it.

The civil lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, is against the Chinese government, Chinese Communist Party and other Chinese officials and institutions.

Legal experts have questioned the move and how far it will get. A legal doctrine called sovereign immunity offers foreign governments broad protection from being sued in US courts.

