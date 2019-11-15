Missouri governor says social distancing order will go into effect Monday

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the social distancing order he announced Friday will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and last until April 6 unless it is extended.

At a Saturday press conference, Parson said:

Missourians should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars, or food courts. The use of drive-through delivery or pickup is allowed.

No visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes unless it is to provide “critical assistance.”

All schools will remain closed.

In addition, the filing and/or payment of state income taxes has been extended to July 15 and an automatic extension of driver’s license renewals and vehicle registrations by two months has been granted.