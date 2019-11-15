Missing British diplomat found

Police searching for a missing British diplomat have found a body in a forest in Hampshire.

Richard Morris, from Bentley, was last seen running in Alton in the county on 6 May.

Hampshire Constable said officers had discovered a body in Alice Holt Forest and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the 52-year-old’s family have been notified.

Police previously searched the forest, where Morris was known to enjoy running.

Police said 50 officers and volunteers took part in initial searches of Alice Holt Forest

Father-of-three Morris, originally from Worcestershire, was the UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

Before his disappearance, he was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Morris had also worked as head of the Pacific department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), consul general in Sydney as well as director-general of trade and investment in Australasia.