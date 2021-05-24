Home

Missing 4-year-old found alive in Australia

| @BBCWorld
November 3, 2021 10:01 am
[Source: BBC]

A four-year-old girl missing for 18 days in a remote part of Western Australia has been found alive and well in a locked house, police have said.

Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent at a campsite near the town of Carnarvon on 16 October, triggering a massive search effort.

Police smashed their way into a locked house in Carnarvon at 01:00 local time, where they found her.



A man from Carnarvon is in custody and being questioned by detectives.

The four-year-old has now been reunited with her parents, who had made desperate and emotional pleas for Cleo’s return since she vanished.

Police have not given more information on the man in custody, but Deputy Commissioner Blanch said: “We’ll have more to say on the rescue of Cleo as the day unfolds.”

Australian PM Scott Morrison, who is currently in Scotland for the COP26 climate summit, tweeted that it was “wonderful, relieving news”.

Cleo’s family were on the first night of their holiday at the Quobba Blowholes camping ground when she went missing between 01:30 and 06:00 on 16 October.

