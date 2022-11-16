Missiles land in Poland, killing two: reports

[Source: BBC]

Two people have been killed in Poland after missiles landed near the Ukrainian border, reports say.

Polish media and the AP news agency said Russian missiles were responsible, but there has been no official confirmation.

Russia’s defence ministry denies the reports and says they amount to a “deliberate provocation aimed at escalation”.

The US and other international powers said they were investigating what had happened.

Poland’s Bureau of National Security is meeting in an emergency session and is due to give a statement.

Russia launched one of its biggest barrages of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday.

The capital Kyiv was among the cities hit, with officials saying at least one person was found dead.