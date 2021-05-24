Missile strikes as air raid sirens heard again in Kyiv

There are signs of a renewed attack on Kyiv as air raid sirens are heard.

Residents head back into underground shelters after a day of respite from the weekend’s curfew.

BBC News correspondent Clive Myrie in Kyiv says his reporting base was “shaken by nearby missile fire” and the “windows shook” in their closest blast yet.

He says the fighting appears to be coming closer to the heart of Ukraine’s capital.