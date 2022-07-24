Missile strike puts grain deal in doubt

Firefighters at the site of the missile strike in Odesa [Source: BBC]

A landmark deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports is hanging in the balance after missiles hit the port of Odesa.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said technical work to prepare for shipments was going ahead despite the apparent breach.

But President Volodymr Zelensky said the attack proved Russia would find ways not to implement the deal.

Under Friday’s deal, Russia agreed not to target ports while grain shipments were in transit.

In a post to social media, the Ukrainian military’s southern command centre said two Kalibr missiles had hit the port, while two more had been shot down by air defence systems.

However, it also said the strike, which has been widely condemned, caused no significant damage.

The Turkish government, which brokered the deal, said Russian officials had denied responsibility.

“In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail,” said Defence Minister Hulusai Akar.