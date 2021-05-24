Home

Misbehaving Samoan seasonal workers repatriated from Australia

RNZ
March 17, 2022 5:00 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Samoan government is bringing home more than 100 seasonal workers from Australia who have breached their employment conditions.

These breaches range from absconding to excessive drinking and extramarital affairs.

The Samoa Observer reports that a church pastor had assisted 10 seasonal workers to get the Australian 406 Visa which have now been repealed.

Article continues after advertisement

The chief executive of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling, says they try to resolve issues internally but once things get serious they have to bring the workers home.

Some have been charged under Australian drinking and driving laws and are now trying to get legal representation.

He said some have been given a chance to improve and change their attitudes and if changes are made, they will be allowed to stay on.

