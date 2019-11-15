Minnesota Human Rights agency will investigate police

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will launch an investigation into the city of Minneapolis’ police department, officials announced on Tuesday.

The inquiry will look into the last decade of policies and practices.

They have also filed a civil rights charge of “unlawful race-based policing” regarding George Floyd’s death. Floyd died after being arrested by police in Minnesota.

Critics have accused the police department of police brutality and bias against minorities for years.

“As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say,” said Governor Tim Walz.

“This effort is only one of many steps to come in our effort to restore trust with those in the community who have been unseen and unheard for far too long.”

Walz added: “We’re not going to restore peace on our streets by having the national guard show up…We’re going to restore peace by addressing the systemic issues that caused it in the first place.”