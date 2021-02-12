Minneapolis to pay Floyd family $27m

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27m settlement with the family of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of police last May.

Mr Floyd’s death after being trapped under the knee of former officer Derek Chauvin was captured on camera and sparked protests worldwide.

Attorneys for the family said the footage created “undeniable demand for justice and change”.

Article continues after advertisement

Jury selection for Mr Chauvin’s murder trial is currently underway.

Six out of 12 jurors have been selected for hearings beginning 29 March.

The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to approve the pre-trial $27m settlement.

“That the largest pre-trial settlement in a wrongful death case ever would be for the life of a Black man sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of colour must end,” said lead attorney Ben Crump.