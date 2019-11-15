Minneapolis community organizer: "Our city is crying, we're hurting"

A community organizer in Minneapolis at the site of George Floyd’s arrest said the city was in pain Sunday.

The area was covered with flowers and balloons honoring Floyd.

“This is a secure place to be for all people of all walks of life,” the woman said. “What we’re representing is peace and love all across the US because that’s what we need right now. Our city is crying, we’re hurting.”

The woman added that these protests are the chance for African Americans and other disenfranchised groups to have a seat at the table.

“The table is there before us, now we have to get our demands met and this is the window,” she said.