Minneapolis City Council pledges to dismantle embattled police department after George Floyd's death

TVNZ
June 8, 2020 12:38 pm
A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said today they support disbanding the city’s police department.

This as an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd’s death.

Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park today and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would “dismantle” the department.

