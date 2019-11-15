Mike Pence flouts rule on masks at hospital

US Vice-President Mike Pence has visited a top US hospital without wearing a mask, despite the medical centre’s own rules that visitors should wear personal protective equipment.

Mr Pence appeared to be the only person present without a facial covering at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

In a deleted tweet, the clinic said the vice-president had been notified in advance of its policy requiring masks.

Mr Pence leads the White House coronavirus taskforce.

He defended his decision as necessary in order to meet with staff and patients.

The US government’s own coronavirus-prevention advice is that people should wear face coverings “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain”.