Migrant caravan heads to US as key summit begins

Members of the migrant caravan as they began their trek north on 7 June. [Source: BBC]

Thousands of migrants are headed to the US-Mexican border in a caravan timed to coincide with a meeting of Western Hemisphere leaders in Los Angeles.

Some 6,000 people, including many from Venezuela and Central America, have begun walking from the southern tip of Mexico north as part of a caravan.

Migration is among the top issues on the agenda at the Summit of the Americas.

Article continues after advertisement

The caravan may be one of the largest in recent years.