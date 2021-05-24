Home

World

Michigan school shooting: Suspect, 15, charged as an adult

| @BBCWorld
December 2, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: BBC]

The suspect in a Michigan school shooting will face charges of terrorism and first-degree murder following a rampage that left four students dead and seven injured.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Oxford High School student Ethan Crumbley, 15, as an adult.

He has pleaded not guilty. Police are yet to identify a motive in the attack.

The victims were named as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Announcing the charges on Wednesday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office had “a mountain of digital evidence” to show the suspect had planned the attack “well before the incident”.

