Michigan school shooting: Suspect, 15, charged as an adult

The suspect in a Michigan school shooting will face charges of terrorism and first-degree murder following a rampage that left four students dead and seven injured.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Oxford High School student Ethan Crumbley, 15, as an adult.

He has pleaded not guilty. Police are yet to identify a motive in the attack.

The victims were named as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Announcing the charges on Wednesday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office had “a mountain of digital evidence” to show the suspect had planned the attack “well before the incident”.