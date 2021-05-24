Home

World

Michigan school shooting: Fourth student dies of injuries

AlJAZEERA
December 2, 2021 8:25 am

A fourth student has died of injuries suffered during a mass shooting earlier this week at a high school in the US state of Michigan that prompted widespread mourning and calls to curb gun violence in the United States.

Justin Shilling, 17, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Oakland County, northwest of Detroit, on Wednesday, the local sheriff’s office said.

That brings the death toll from Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, to four.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s office earlier had confirmed that three other students were killed in the attack, identifying them as Hana St Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16. Seven other people, including a teacher, were injured.

Authorities on Wednesday also identified the suspect as Ethan Crumbley.

The 15-year-old high school sophomore has been charged with terrorism, murder and several other felony offences. He was charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the crime, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters.

“We are charging this individual with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” McDonald said.

She added that additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, including against both of the suspect’s parents.

“To prevent further tragedies like the one we witnessed yesterday and at large, we have got to address responsible gun ownership in this country and in Oakland County,” McDonald said.

