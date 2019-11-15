Michael Bloomberg to release female employees from gag orders

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has bowed to pressure to release former female employees from non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

He said his company was prepared to void three NDAs “with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made”.

His Democratic White House rivals have been pounding away at him on the issue.

Critics of NDAs argue these legal gag orders on employees serve to cover up workplace misconduct.

n a campaign statement on Friday, he said his media company Bloomberg LP had trawled through its records over the past three decades or so and identified three NDAs.

“If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release,” he said.