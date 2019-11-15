Michael Bloomberg ends US presidential campaign

After spending millions on his own campaign, US democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City, spent at least $409m of his own money in the race to become the Democratic Party’s nominee.

He said he would now support former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of the 14 states and territories which voted on Tuesday, the billionaire only managed to win in American Samoa.

Joe Biden won 10 of the states, a remarkable rebound for his campaign.

The former US vice-president overturned predictions to narrowly take the key state of Texas from his main challenger, Bernie Sanders.