Meyer sentenced to nine months' home detention for rape

[Source: NZHerald]

A teenager convicted of raping four girls under the age of 16 has been sentenced to nine months of home detention – despite a judge acknowledging the consequence would ordinarily be a prison sentence of “many years”.

Jayden Desmond Meyer, now 18, was charged after multiple police complaints by young women in the Bay of Plenty who alleged sexual violence across 2020 and 2021.

An investigation followed, resulting in 10 charges including four of rape, four of sexual violation, and two of doing an indecent act. There were five young female victims, four of whom were raped and one who was sexually violated.

According to district court documents obtained by Open Justice, all five victims were aged 15 at the time of the attacks. Meyer was 16.

In one instance the sex was initially consensual but Meyer raped the girl when she refused to be with him for a second time that night. On another occasion, he filmed the rape of another unconsenting girl. A third rape happened while his victim was asleep in bed.

In the most graphic of the attacks, Meyer raped an intoxicated teen in a bush after they had been at a party. The Judge’s sentencing decision details how that victim, who was a virgin, “protested to no avail”.

Meyer, who has no criminal history, pleaded not guilty to all charges but was later found guilty.

A psychologist, who saw Meyer 30 times during the prosecution, found he had a medium risk of reoffending, and continues to minimise the effect of his crimes.

At his sentencing in the Tauranga District Court in July, one of the girls said she no longer had the confidence to go to school, had lost her sense of self-worth, and began self-harming.

The mother of one of the girls described the previous 16 months as the most difficult she had ever faced and how she was now living in a “shattered world”.

Another victim’s mother spoke of the financial hardship her family endured as they sought professional help for her scarred daughter.

The father of one of the girls spoke of the “raw indescribable pain” the offending brought to his family.

Both Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett and Meyer’s lawyer Rachael Adams submitted that a sentence of home detention would be most appropriate – despite the Crown accepting imprisonment would be the ordinary sentence for this sort of offending; “and indeed one of many years”.

Judge Harding agreed, saying a sentence of imprisonment being typical of this level of offending is “undoubtedly correct”.

The written sentencing decision does not detail how Judge Harding reached the conclusion home detention would be the most appropriate sentence.

Meyer, who is now living north of Auckland, was sentenced to nine months of home detention and a further 12 months of post-release conditions, including a ban on associating with anyone under 16 and attending a sexual violence prevention programme.

The prosecution comes after an Auckland teenager pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault against five victims between 2017 and 2020.

He was sentenced in April to 12 months of home detention and a further 12 months of supervision. Judge Claire Ryan handed down the sentence after hearing expert advice that sending the teen to prison would allow him to learn from more experienced sexual offenders.

The teen’s name is currently suppressed while he awaits the outcome of a name suppression appeal.