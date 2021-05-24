World
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking
August 5, 2021 1:43 pm
[Source: BBC]
The Mexican government has sued some of the biggest US gun manufacturers, accusing them of fuelling bloodshed through reckless business practices.
The lawsuit alleges that the companies knew they were contributing to illegal arms trafficking, which has been linked to many deaths.
Officials say Mexico is seeking as much as $10bn (£7.2bn) in compensation, though any amount would be decided by the court.
The companies have not yet commented.
