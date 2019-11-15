Home

World

Mexico sees a 237% surge in coronavirus cases - in one week

CNN
March 29, 2020 2:55 pm

Mexico’s health authorities announced 131 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 848, an increase of 237 percent in one week.

Four more deaths were reported during the press conference on Saturday night, bringing the country’s death toll to 16.

A week ago today, the number of confirmed cases for Covid-19 was 251.

