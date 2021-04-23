Mexico City metro overpass, train cars collapse on road below

An overpass for Mexico City’s metro partially collapsed with train cars on it.

Videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed towards the scene of the accident.

One of the videos on Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below.

PRECAUCIÓN: Ambulancias y bomberos en camino por accidente en la estación del metro Olivos, línea 12. 🚑⚠️🚒🚨 pic.twitter.com/UFkcB1llju — SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021

Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through wreckage looking for survivors.

From moments ago, the collapse of the elevated #Linea12 #MetroCDMX railway that crashed the subway. Many are blaming current Foreign Affairs Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Mayor of Mexico City when this line was built, with allegations of poor construction and money issues. pic.twitter.com/LkCl6gfKG6 — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) May 4, 2021