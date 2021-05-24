Home

Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

| @BBCWorld
December 17, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: BBC]

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say.

Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.

One of them shot her multiple times before escaping with his accomplice.

Article continues after advertisement

At least 10 women were murdered in the country every day last year, according to official data.

Human rights group Amnesty International said around a third of victims – 940 – were cases of femicide, or the intentional murder of women because of their gender, calling it a “shocking epidemic”.

Mendoza rose to fame in 2005 after a lead role in the film La Mera Reyna del Sur. She had also appeared in a number of soap operas and recorded five albums.

