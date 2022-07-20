Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African nightclub

A body is removed from a nightclub where 21 teenagers died in the early hours of the morning, in East London, South Africa [Source: AP]

The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a nightclub in the South African city of East London last month.

Methanol was found in all of their bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them.

Methanol has been detected in all the 21 individuals that were there, however there is still progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the final cause of death.

Authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town, he said.

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel. It is not used in the production of alcohol sold for human consumption.

It is yet not known how the youngsters ingested the methanol.