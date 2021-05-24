Merkel pledges support for victims

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged full support for the victims of some of the country’s worst flooding in decades.

Record rainfall in western Europe caused rivers to burst their banks, devastating the region.

At least 59 people have died in Germany with hundreds more reported missing.

Belgium has also reported at least 11 dead after the extreme weather, which politicians have blamed on climate change.

Experts say that climate change is expected to increase the frequency of extreme weather events, but linking any single event to global warming is complicated.

Speaking during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington DC, Merkel expressed her “deepest condolences” to everyone across the region who had lost loved ones after “a day of worry and despair”.