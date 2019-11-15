Home

Mekelle hospital struggling after attack - Red Cross

| @BBCWorld
November 30, 2020 11:53 am
[Source: BBC]

The main hospital in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray is “dangerously low” on supplies as it treats the wounded from the fighting around the city, the Red Cross says.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had said that federal forces had taken control of the city.

He described it as the “last phase” in the three-week-long conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

But the TPLF leader vowed to fight on, in a statement to Reuters.

Few details have emerged from Tigray throughout the fighting as communications have been cut.

