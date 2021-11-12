Meghan told ex-aide she wrote to estranged father to protect Harry

The Duchess of Sussex said she chose to write to her father, Thomas Markle, to protect Prince Harry from the Royal Family’s “constant berating” over his media interviews, text messages reveal.

Meghan told ex-aide Jason Knauf the royals did not understand why she could not visit her estranged father’s home in Mexico to “make this stop”.

She also said she had seen the “pain” the situation was causing Prince Harry.

The messages were released by a court on Friday after a media application.

Meghan, 40, won her privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail on Sunday, earlier this year, when the High Court found its publication of her letter to her father – sent in August 2018 – was unlawful.

But ANL brought an appeal to overturn the ruling, which has been the subject of hearings at the Court of Appeal this week. The ruling is due at a later date.