Meghan Markle reveals son's bedroom caught fire on South Africa tour

Meghan Markle. [Photo Credit: 1News]

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire during a royal tour of South Africa.

Meghan recalled the horrifying incident during a conversation with tennis legend Serena Williams in the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast and explained that she had to continue with her engagements despite the shock.

The blaze occurred in 2019 when Meghan and her husband Prince Harry visited the Nyanga township in South Africa for an official talk while Archie, then just four months old, was looked after by the staff.

The former Suits star – who was known as Meghan Markle before she married into the British Royal Family – explained that their nanny was preparing to put Archie in bed for his nap when she decided to bring him with her at the last minute so she could get a snack instead.

She said: “In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire.

“There was no smoke detector, someone happened to smell smoke down the hallway, went in, fire (was) extinguished. He was supposed to be sleeping in there.

“We came back, and of course, as a mother… everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and give another official engagement.”

The revelation was made in the first episode of the Archetypes Spotify podcast, which launched on Wednesday and features a candid chat between Meghan and the tennis icon.