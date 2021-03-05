Home

World

Meghan accuses palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'

BBC
March 5, 2021 7:11 am

The Duchess of Sussex has said Buckingham Palace could not expect her and Prince Harry to be silent if it was “perpetuating falsehoods about us”.

In a clip of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the couple, Meghan had been asked how she felt about the palace hearing her “speak your truth today”.

Meghan also said: “If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean… there is a lot that has been lost already.”

Buckingham Palace is investigating claims the duchess bullied royal staff.

The allegations of bullying leveled at Meghan were published after the interview with Oprah was recorded.

 

