Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji's full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|
World

Medical group says five killed in anti-coup protests

November 14, 2021 1:36 pm
[Source: BBC]

Five demonstrators were killed in pro-democracy protests in Sudan on Saturday, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The group said four protesters died of gunshot wounds, and a fifth from choking on tear gas during clashes with security forces.

Tens of thousands took to the streets for mass anti-coup protests in cities and towns across the country.

Police denied using live wounds, saying they had only used “minimum force”.

State television reported that 39 police were “severely wounded” in the clashes.

The deadly violence comes days after a military-led ruling council was announced.

