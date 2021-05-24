Medical group says five killed in anti-coup protests

Five demonstrators were killed in pro-democracy protests in Sudan on Saturday, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

The group said four protesters died of gunshot wounds, and a fifth from choking on tear gas during clashes with security forces.

Tens of thousands took to the streets for mass anti-coup protests in cities and towns across the country.

Police denied using live wounds, saying they had only used “minimum force”.

State television reported that 39 police were “severely wounded” in the clashes.

The deadly violence comes days after a military-led ruling council was announced.

