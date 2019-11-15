Mayor demands federal troops leave city

The mayor of Portland in Oregon has renewed his call for federal troops to leave the US city, accusing them of abusive tactics against protesters.

There have been nightly protests against police brutality in the city since the killing of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The federal government has said it is trying to restore order in Portland.

Wheeler’s comments echoed those of Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who described the presence of federal troops in the city as “purely political theatre” from the Donald Trump administration.

Brown says she had asked the federal government last Tuesday to remove the troops.

Federal agents, deployed by President Trump, have fired tear gas into crowds of demonstrators.