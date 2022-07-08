Maxwell appeals sex trafficking conviction and sentence

[Source: Aljazeera]

Ghislaine Maxwell has appealed her sex trafficking conviction and 20-year prison sentence for facilitating the abuse of underage girls by disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The appeal was filed on Thursday, nine days after her sentencing by US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

After a monthlong trial, a US jury in December convicted Maxwell on five charges, including sex trafficking of minors, finding that she had recruited and groomed four girls for abuse by Epstein, then her boyfriend, between 1994 and 2004.

Article continues after advertisement

Maxwell’s lawyers had argued that she was unfairly scapegoated for Epstein’s crimes, but Nathan said Maxwell played an “instrumental” role in the abuse and had caused “incalculable” damage to the victims.

At her sentencing in June, Maxwell called meeting Epstein “the greatest regret of my life”.

But prosecutors had argued that Maxwell made her own choices and said that she had expressed little remorse for her participation in what Nathan called a “horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14, for sexual abuse by and with Jeffrey Epstein”.