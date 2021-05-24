Home

World

Maternity clinic near Kyiv hit by a missile

CNN
March 2, 2022 11:35 am

A missile hit a private maternity clinic near Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, according to the Adonis maternity clinic chief Vitaliy Gyrin’s Facebook post.

“A missile hit the maternity clinic. Much damage was done but the building is standing. Everyone has been evacuated,” Gyrin wrote on his Facebook page.

Gyrin also specifically asked people not to come to the clinic, “Most important is do not come now to get anyone from here. Everyone is in a secure place and in safety. This is for sure.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gyrin also posted photos on his Facebook page that show the damaged building of the Adonis clinic.

