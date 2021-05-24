Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|
Full Coverage

World

Mastermind of deadly 2016 Baghdad bombing caught, Iraq says

| @BBCWorld
October 19, 2021 8:07 am
Photos showed Ghazwan al-Zawbaee being flown to Iraq from an unnamed country [Source: YEHIA RASOOL via BBC]

Iraq has detained the Islamic State militant who masterminded a suicide bombing in Baghdad in 2016 that killed 300 people, its prime minister says.

Ghazwan al-Zawbaee was captured in an “intelligence operation outside the country”, Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced.

He accused the Iraqi national of being the “primary culprit behind the Karrada atrocity and many others”.

Article continues after advertisement

The attack in the Karrada district was the deadliest single bombing in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003.

A lorry filled with explosives was blown up next to a crowded shopping centre where people had been enjoying a night out after breaking their daily fasts for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Many of the victims were killed by a fire that ripped through the building after the bomb blast.

“Bringing those complicit in the shedding of our people’s blood is a national duty,” Mr Kadhimi declared in the statement announcing Mr Zawbaee’s arrest.

The prime minister did not say where he was captured, but two Iraqi intelligence officials told the Associated Press that the operation was carried out by Iraqi forces with the co-operation of an unnamed neighbouring country, and that he was transported to Iraq two days ago.

The spokesman for the Iraqi security forces, Gen Yehia Rasool, tweeted photographs that showed a blindfolded man sitting next to two armed guards on a military transport aircraft.

The general alleged that as well as overseeing the Karrada attack, Mr Zawbaee was behind a string of other deadly bombings in Baghdad and other provinces in 2016 and 2017.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.