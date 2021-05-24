Mastermind of deadly 2016 Baghdad bombing caught, Iraq says

Iraq has detained the Islamic State militant who masterminded a suicide bombing in Baghdad in 2016 that killed 300 people, its prime minister says.

Ghazwan al-Zawbaee was captured in an “intelligence operation outside the country”, Mustafa al-Kadhimi announced.

He accused the Iraqi national of being the “primary culprit behind the Karrada atrocity and many others”.

The attack in the Karrada district was the deadliest single bombing in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003.

A lorry filled with explosives was blown up next to a crowded shopping centre where people had been enjoying a night out after breaking their daily fasts for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Many of the victims were killed by a fire that ripped through the building after the bomb blast.

“Bringing those complicit in the shedding of our people’s blood is a national duty,” Mr Kadhimi declared in the statement announcing Mr Zawbaee’s arrest.

The prime minister did not say where he was captured, but two Iraqi intelligence officials told the Associated Press that the operation was carried out by Iraqi forces with the co-operation of an unnamed neighbouring country, and that he was transported to Iraq two days ago.

The spokesman for the Iraqi security forces, Gen Yehia Rasool, tweeted photographs that showed a blindfolded man sitting next to two armed guards on a military transport aircraft.

The general alleged that as well as overseeing the Karrada attack, Mr Zawbaee was behind a string of other deadly bombings in Baghdad and other provinces in 2016 and 2017.