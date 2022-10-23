Massive Russian strikes target energy grid: Zelensky

Russia strikes have crippled power plants across Ukraine in recent days [Source: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters]

Russia has launched a “new massive strike” targeting Ukraine’s energy grid, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

He said the attacks were on a “very wide” scale, hitting Ukraine’s regions in the west, centre, south and east.

Nearly 1.5 million households were without electricity, Kyiv said.

But Mr Zelensky said most of the Russian missiles and drones were being shot down, and such strikes would not stop a Ukrainian military advance.

“Of course, we do not yet have the technical ability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. We will gradually come to this – with the help of our partners, I’m confident of this,” the Ukrainian leader said in his video address late on Saturday.

Almost a third of Ukraine’s power stations and other energy-generating facilities have been destroyed in a wave of air strikes since Monday last week.