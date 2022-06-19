Massive heat dome engulfs the US

[Source: CNN]

More than 25 million people in over a dozen states are under heat alerts Saturday.

From the northern Plains to the Southeast, temperatures will be in the upper 90s, with heat index levels well into the triple digits.

The heat wave comes on the heels of another record-breaking heat wave over the last week, which impacted many of the same regions about to be affected by the second wave.

From Lincoln, Nebraska, to Fargo, North Dakota, temperatures will reach triple digits by the end of the weekend. The heat wave focused over the Northern Plains will be 20 to 25 degrees above normal.

There will be a reprieve from the heat, albeit brief, for areas of the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic where thousands are still without power from storms earlier in the week.

More than 320,000 customers were without power in at least a dozen states from Wisconsin through Georgia early Saturday, according to PowerOutage.us.

More than 150,000 customers were without power in North Carolina and Virginia alone.

Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal from Chicago to Portland, Maine, Saturday. But as quickly as the temperatures have dropped, they will rebound by the start of next week.

In all, more than 240 million people, around 75% of the Lower 48, will see temperatures of 90 degrees or above over the next seven days.