Massive fire breaks out on Navy Ship at San Diego base

At least 18 sailors were hospitalized with minor injuries Sunday following a massive fire and explosion on board a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The explosion sent billowing plumes of smoke and ash into the sky.

Fire and rescue crews are on the scene responding to the three-alarm fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) after the blaze broke out around 8.51am, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board the 840-foot ship Sunday morning. San Diego is the ship’s homeport.

The vessel was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

An explosion occurred after the blaze erupted and the ship was evacuated.

Huge clouds of smoke rose from the center of the ship but it’s not clear where the fire and explosion started. Locals at the scene reported a toxic smell rising from the fire.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation. At least one injury was due to the explosion, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The sailors assigned to the ship were staying in Navy or private housing on shore and were not on board when the blaze broke out.

When flames first erupted, a ‘duty section’ of sailors trained to fight fires was on board and responded to the threat.