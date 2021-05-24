Massive explosions reported near Kyiv

Two large explosions lit up the night sky to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning with one detonation that appeared to be approximately 20 kilometres, or about 12 miles, from the city centre.

The second explosion rocked western Kyiv just before 1 a.m. local time (6 p.m. ET Saturday). The second blast also came from the southwestern part of the city, in the direction of the city’s second major airport.

The two vast explosions that lit up the night sky appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometres, or about 18 miles, south of Kyiv.

Vasylkiv has a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.

The area was the scene of heavy fighting Friday night, according to Ukrainian officials.