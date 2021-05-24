Home

Massive earthquake kills 227 in Haiti

| @BBCWorld
August 15, 2021 8:10 am
[Source: EPA]

A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti, killing at least 227 people.

The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country on Saturday morning, toppling and damaging buildings including churches and hotels.

The prime minister said there was “extensive damage” in parts of the country, and he was declaring a month-long state of emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The epicentre of Saturday’s quake was about 12km (7.5 miles) from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was felt in the densely-populated capital of Port-au-Prince, some 125km away, and in neighbouring countries.

“Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital,” Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre, told AFP news agency.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he had mobilised a team to work on the relief effort.

He also appealed to Haitians to unify as they ″confront this dramatic situation in which we’re living right now”.

US President Joe Biden authorised an “immediate US response” to help the country.

The USGS earlier warned that the earthquake could result in thousands of fatalities and injuries. It also said at least six aftershocks had been felt in the region including one measuring 5.1 magnitude.

