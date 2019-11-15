Mass protest eclipses defiant Belarus leader's rally

Tens of thousands of opponents of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko have gathered in Minsk to protest against disputed elections.

The “March for Freedom” in the centre of the capital comes amid growing anger over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at subsequent protests.

Meanwhile, in an address to a smaller crowd of several thousand, Lukashenko blasted opponents as “rats”.

He called on supporters to defend their country and independence.

The unrest in Belarus erupted after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in last Sunday’s election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.