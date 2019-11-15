Mass COVID-19 testing underway in Hong Kong

Hong Kong has started mass testing for coronavirus in an initiative that has been undermined by suspicions of China and concerns about privacy.

A World Health Organization survey of 105 countries has found 90 percent experienced disruption to health services because of coronavirus, with low- and middle-income countries most affected.

More than 25.3 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University and more than 849,000 people have died.

Some 16.7 million people have recovered.